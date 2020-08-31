The Diamondbacks dealt Ray to the Blue Jays on Monday in exchange for reliever Travis Bergen, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The Blue Jays currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League but felt the need to bolster their ailing rotation in order to remain in the race. In his current form, Ray isn't exactly a playoff-caliber arm, as he owns a 7.84 ERA and a 7.23 FIP through seven starts. His strikeout rate has slipped slightly to 27.9 percent, but it's his walk rate, which has ballooned to 20.1 percent, that's been the primary issue, along with his groundball rate, which has fallen dramatically to 19.2 percent. The southpaw posted a 3.72 ERA over the three previous seasons, however, and if Ray can get anywhere close to recapturing that form, he'll certainly be a useful addition for Toronto.