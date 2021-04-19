Ray tossed five scoreless innings Sunday against the Royals. He gave up four hits and six walks while fanning three in a no-decision.

Ray got into trouble early, as he had the bases loaded with one out in the first inning, but he came away unscathed from that jam. He also had the bases loaded in the second and two runners on in the third, but he didn't allow runs despite allowing 10 baserunners during his outing. Ray has pitched 10 innings in two starts this season but has had major control issues, posting a 6:9 K:BB in that stretch.