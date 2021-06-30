Ray (6-3) earned the win Tuesday after holding the Mariners to three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out 10 across six innings.

Ray blanked the Mariners until the sixth inning, when Ty France broke through with a three-run long ball. Regardless, the southpaw continued to rack up the punchouts, recording his fourth double-digit effort of the season. It's been a solid month for Ray, who registered his fifth quality start out of six June outings and his 10th of the year. The 29-year-old is slated to take the mound again at home Sunday against Tampa Bay.