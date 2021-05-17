Ray (2-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Phillies on Sunday.

Ray has now struck out at least nine batters in each of his last three starts. He tossed four scoreless frames to begin Sunday's game but allowed four runs across the fifth and sixth innings prior to his removal. The left-hander has now posted a 3.79 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 40.1 innings across seven starts this season. Ray tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rays on Saturday.