Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended
Osuna (personal) will remain on administrative leave through June 11, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
As expected, Osuna, who was arrested on assault charges May 8, will remain on administrative leave while MLB continues to investigate his case. His timeline for a return remains unclear at this point. Osuna's first court date is set for June 18. In the meantime, Ryan Tepera looks to be the favorite to pick up saves while Osuna remains out.
