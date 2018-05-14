Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended
MLB has extended Osuna's administrative leave through May 21, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Osuna was placed on administrative leave last week after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman. MLB is in the middle of investigating Osuna's case, and he's expected to remain on administrative leave until the investigation concludes, leaving his return date up in the air. Osuna is currently scheduled to appear in court June 18. While the Blue Jays haven't announced any bullpen plans with Osuna unavailable, Tyler Clippard has picked up the lone save opportunity in his absence.
