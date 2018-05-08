Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Arrested Tuesday

Osuna was arrested and charged with assault on a woman Tuesday, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Few details about the situation are known at this time. The incident will be reviewed by Major League Baseball soon, which could lead to a suspension from the league office. If Osuna does get suspended, Seung Hwan Oh seems like the top candidate to close for Toronto.

