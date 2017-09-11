Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Away from team

Manager John Gibbons said Osuna (neck) is away from the Blue Jays to witness the birth of his child, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear how long Osuna will be away from the team, but Ryan Tepera will take care of the ninth inning until then. The 22-year-old has been dealing with a neck issue recently, so even when he does return, it's unclear if he'll be ready to immediately resume closing games.