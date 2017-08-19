Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Back in action Saturday

Osuna -- who missed Friday's contest with flu-like symptoms -- is back with the team, and available to close Saturday afternoon against the Cubs, Arash Madani of Sportsnet reports.

Osuna was sent back to the hotel before Friday's game with a fever, but he warmed up Saturday morning and is ready to go. Owners can get the closer back into lineups, but it's always prudent to stay alert for possible last-minute changes in these types of situations.