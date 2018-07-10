Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Beginning rehab assignment

Osuna (suspension) will begin a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' rookie-league affiliate on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Osuna is in the middle of a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He'll return to Toronto on Aug. 5 and will have nearly a month of rehab games to get him fully ready before then. He's expected to immediately resume closing duties upon his return.

