Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Beginning rehab assignment
Osuna (suspension) will begin a rehab assignment with the Blue Jays' rookie-league affiliate on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Osuna is in the middle of a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. He'll return to Toronto on Aug. 5 and will have nearly a month of rehab games to get him fully ready before then. He's expected to immediately resume closing duties upon his return.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Will return Aug. 5 even if case not resolved•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Job not in jeopardy upon Aug. 5 return•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Handed 75-game suspension•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Leave extended another week•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Leave extended yet again•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...