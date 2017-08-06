Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows four-run lead Sunday
Osuna allowed four runs to blow his seventh save of the season during Sunday's loss to Houston.
Osuna has now blown three of his past five save opportunities and allowed nine runs through just 4.1 innings during that stretch. With a 3.47 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 for the season, his job is probably still secure. However, Ozuna will likely need to prove he's capable of bouncing back from yet another blow up in short order.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Holds off Astros for 28th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows sixth save Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 26th save Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...