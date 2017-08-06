Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows four-run lead Sunday

Osuna allowed four runs to blow his seventh save of the season during Sunday's loss to Houston.

Osuna has now blown three of his past five save opportunities and allowed nine runs through just 4.1 innings during that stretch. With a 3.47 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 for the season, his job is probably still secure. However, Ozuna will likely need to prove he's capable of bouncing back from yet another blow up in short order.