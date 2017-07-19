Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows fourth save of season
Osuna struck out two but allowed three hits and a run to score during a blown save opportunity in the 11th inning of Tuesday's 15-inning loss to the Red Sox.
Osuna had been hot of late, recording 23 straight save chances, and was riding a 13.2 scoreless inning streak before Tuesday's game. It was his fourth blown save of the season, and the closer has now pitched in three consecutive games. He doesn't figure to be available during Wednesday's game in Boston.
