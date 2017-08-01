Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows sixth save Monday
Osuna (3-2) blew his sixth save of the season during Monday's loss to Chicago.
Osuna has now allowed five runs over 1.2 innings through his past two appearances. Considering he had gone 38 previous outings (36.1 frames) with a 0.99 ERA and without allowing multiple runs in a showing, fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to his recent struggles. However, with the Blue Jays reeling, Osuna's upside is likely capped moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 26th save Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out side to earn 25th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rebounds with 24th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows fourth save of season•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...