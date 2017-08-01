Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows sixth save Monday

Osuna (3-2) blew his sixth save of the season during Monday's loss to Chicago.

Osuna has now allowed five runs over 1.2 innings through his past two appearances. Considering he had gone 38 previous outings (36.1 frames) with a 0.99 ERA and without allowing multiple runs in a showing, fantasy owners shouldn't overreact to his recent struggles. However, with the Blue Jays reeling, Osuna's upside is likely capped moving forward.