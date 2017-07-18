Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Collects 23rd save

Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to record his 23rd save of the season during Monday's win over Boston.

Osuna has now converted 22 consecutive saves, and he's allowed just three runs through 31.1 innings during that stretch. He's locked in as a high-end relief option in all fantasy settings and is well on his way to a career-best showing.

