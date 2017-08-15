Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Completes four-out save Monday versus Rays
Osuna struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings to complete his 30th save of the season in Monday's win over the Rays.
Osuna was called upon to get the final out in the eighth inning, but he still needed just 13 pitches to retire all four men he faced. He has now delivered three straight scoreless outings since his meltdown last week, and still owns a minuscule 0.86 WHIP to go along with a 3.24 ERA.
More News
