Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Converts 38th save with scoreless frame
Osuna pitched a clean inning to earn his 38th save of the season Monday against the Red Sox.
Osuna was efficient in this outing, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side in order. He has been rejuvenated since a 10-day layoff earlier this month, converting all three of his save opportunities while pitching four perfect innings.
