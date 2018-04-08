Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Converts clean four-out save

Osuna struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings for his fourth save of the season Sunday against the Rangers.

Osuna threw 13 of 15 pitches for strikes as he mowed down the last hitter of the eighth inning before finishing it off with a perfect ninth. He's been lights out through five appearances in 2018, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings with a minuscule 0.38 WHIP. He's only struck out three batters during that span, but his 11.7 K/9 from last year suggests he'll bounce back in that regard sooner rather than later.