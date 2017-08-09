Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Delivers save with clean inning Tuesday

Osuna delivered his 29th save of the season with a clean inning of work in Tuesday's victory over the Yankees.

Osuna needed just nine pitches -- six of which went for strikes -- to retire the side in order. This efficient performance was a welcome sign to the 22-year-old and his fantasy owners after he had allowed a whopping nine runs in his previous 4.1 innings. Osuna still owns a respectable 3.40 ERA to go along with a minuscule 0.86 WHIP despite his recent struggles, and he should get back on track sooner rather than later.