Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns eighth save Tuesday
Osuna pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to notch his eighth save of the season in a win over the Twins.
Osuna hadn't pitched a hitless inning in his last five outings, but was on the mark Tuesday, needing only six pitches (all strikes) to close out the game. The young righty is 8-for-9 in save chances with a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with a 11.0 K/BB in 13.1 innings.
More News
