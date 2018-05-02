Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns eighth save Tuesday

Osuna pitched a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to notch his eighth save of the season in a win over the Twins.

Osuna hadn't pitched a hitless inning in his last five outings, but was on the mark Tuesday, needing only six pitches (all strikes) to close out the game. The young righty is 8-for-9 in save chances with a 2.03 ERA and 1.05 WHIP to go along with a 11.0 K/BB in 13.1 innings.