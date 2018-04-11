Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns fifth save

Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to record his fifth save during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Baltimore.

With Tuesday's clean outing, Osuna has now allowed just three baserunners through 6.1 innings this season, and he's yet to surrender a run. Additionally, he should see improvement to his 4.3 K/9 in short order. Osuna's velocity (95.0 mph) is up compared to last season, and his closing gig is also one of the most secure in the league.

