Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns fifth save
Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to record his fifth save during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Baltimore.
With Tuesday's clean outing, Osuna has now allowed just three baserunners through 6.1 innings this season, and he's yet to surrender a run. Additionally, he should see improvement to his 4.3 K/9 in short order. Osuna's velocity (95.0 mph) is up compared to last season, and his closing gig is also one of the most secure in the league.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Converts clean four-out save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Gets save against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out batter in second save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records first save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Looking dominant in spring•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Aiming to regain velocity•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...