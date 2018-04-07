Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Gets save against Rangers
Osuna gave up two hits but got the save against Texas on Friday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning to finish off Toronto's 8-5 victory over the Rangers.
The 23-year-old had to work around a couple of hits but was able to do so in order to bag his third save of the year. He's coming off an All-Star season in which he saved 39 games and he's got a 0.90 WHIP for his career, so Osuna is one of the safer ninth-inning options around at the moment.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out batter in second save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records first save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Looking dominant in spring•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Aiming to regain velocity•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Loses arbitration case•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 39th save Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...