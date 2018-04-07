Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Gets save against Rangers

Osuna gave up two hits but got the save against Texas on Friday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning to finish off Toronto's 8-5 victory over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old had to work around a couple of hits but was able to do so in order to bag his third save of the year. He's coming off an All-Star season in which he saved 39 games and he's got a 0.90 WHIP for his career, so Osuna is one of the safer ninth-inning options around at the moment.