Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Handed 75-game suspension

Osuna was given a 75-game suspension for violating the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, which will keep him sidelined until August 5.

Osuna decided not to appeal and will begin the suspension immediately, even though he's been on administrative leave since May 8. His suspension effectively started on that date as all the games that he already missed will be counted as part of the 75. In his absence, Ryan Tepera will continue to man the ninth inning for Toronto.