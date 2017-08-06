Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Holds off Astros for 28th save

Osuna struck out two batters without allowing a baserunner to collect his 28th save of the season during Saturday's win over Houston.

Osuna has bounced back with consecutive save conversions after blowing two straight, and his ability to rebound further solidifies his stranglehold on the closer job for the Blue Jays. Even with a periodic poor showing, the 22-year-old righty boasts a high-end 2.74 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 12.3 K/9 for the campaign.