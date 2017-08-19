Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Hoping to return Saturday
Manager John Gibbons is hopeful Osuna (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Cubs. "He only has to come in for one inning," said Gibbons. Maybe we can quarantine him and run him out there," Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Although poking a little fun into his comment, it's obvious the skipper is ready and willing to get Osuna back on the hill immediately. The Jays are running short on time to make a playoff run, and Gibbons knows how important it is to have his closer available. Osuna's status for Saturday will be determined well before game time, but owners should have a backup plan in place ahead of time. Ryan Tepera is expected to handling ninth-inning duties is needed.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to flu•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 32nd save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 31st save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Completes four-out save Monday versus Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Delivers save with clean inning Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows four-run lead Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...