Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Hoping to return Saturday

Manager John Gibbons is hopeful Osuna (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against the Cubs. "He only has to come in for one inning," said Gibbons. Maybe we can quarantine him and run him out there," Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Although poking a little fun into his comment, it's obvious the skipper is ready and willing to get Osuna back on the hill immediately. The Jays are running short on time to make a playoff run, and Gibbons knows how important it is to have his closer available. Osuna's status for Saturday will be determined well before game time, but owners should have a backup plan in place ahead of time. Ryan Tepera is expected to handling ninth-inning duties is needed.