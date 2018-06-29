Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Job not in jeopardy upon Aug. 5 return
Osuna (suspension) will slot right back in as the Blue Jays' closer when he returns on Aug. 5, according to general manager Ross Atkins, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He was pretty definitive about Osuna returning to his ninth inning role. "We'll be adding a closer on Aug. 5... Roberto is our closer," Atkins said. It's not like anyone has convincingly taken that job in his absence. Ryan Tepera has blown a save chance in each of his last two appearances, but is still the presumed fill-in closer. Seung Hwan Oh has probably pitched better than the rest of the Jays' relievers recently, but even he has two blown saves in his last five appearances.
