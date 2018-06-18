Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Leave extended another week
Osuna's administrative leave has been extended through June 25.
Osuna has been on leave since May 8 after being arrested and charged with assault. His leave keeps being extended one week at a time and has now been pushed back for the sixth time, meaning it's not particularly likely that he'll return on the currently scheduled date. Osuna will have another hearing July 9, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports, so it may not be until then that his timeline becomes more clear.
