Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Leave extended yet again

Osuna (personal) will now be on administrative leave through June 18, the day he's scheduled to appear in court on assault charges, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Osuna has been on administrative leave since being arrested and charged with assault on May 8. His leave has now been extended for the fifth time. His long-term availability should become more clear following his court date.

