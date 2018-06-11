Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Leave extended yet again
Osuna (personal) will now be on administrative leave through June 18, the day he's scheduled to appear in court on assault charges, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Osuna has been on administrative leave since being arrested and charged with assault on May 8. His leave has now been extended for the fifth time. His long-term availability should become more clear following his court date.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended once again•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Remains on administrative leave•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Administrative leave extended•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Placed on administrative leave•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Placed on administrative leave Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
Hector Rondon took a big step towards claiming the Astros closer role over the weekend, while...
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana