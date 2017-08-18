Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 32nd save

Osuna pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 32nd save of the season during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Osuna appears to have found his game again with four consecutive save conversions and five straight scoreless appearances. Even with multiple hiccups throughout the season, he still sports a 3.12 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 11.9 K/9. Additionally, his ability to rebound following rough patches strengthens his hold on the Toronto closer job,