Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 37th save
Osuna struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to lock down his 37th save Tuesday against the Royals.
Osuna blew two saves before missing 10 days with a neck injury, but has rebounded with a pair of perfect innings in two appearances since. He's now converted 37 of 47 save opportunities.
