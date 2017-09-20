Play

Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 37th save

Osuna struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to lock down his 37th save Tuesday against the Royals.

Osuna blew two saves before missing 10 days with a neck injury, but has rebounded with a pair of perfect innings in two appearances since. He's now converted 37 of 47 save opportunities.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast