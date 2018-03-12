Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Looking dominant in spring

Osuna has tossed three scoreless innings and has recorded three strikeouts during Grapefruit League action this spring.

In addition to looking like his usual dominant self on the mound, Osuna hasn't exhibited any signs of the anxiety issues that he occasionally battled last season, at least in the opinion of manager John Gibbons. "I see no signs of [Osuna having anxiety]" Gibbons said Friday, according to Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun. "You know what, I didn't see any signs of it after maybe a few days period last year after it all came up." With a career 2.86 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 rate in three MLB seasons and back-to-back 30-plus-save campaigns on his ledger, Osuna looks to be as solid of a fantasy option as any closer drafted after Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel.