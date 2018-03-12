Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Looking dominant in spring
Osuna has tossed three scoreless innings and has recorded three strikeouts during Grapefruit League action this spring.
In addition to looking like his usual dominant self on the mound, Osuna hasn't exhibited any signs of the anxiety issues that he occasionally battled last season, at least in the opinion of manager John Gibbons. "I see no signs of [Osuna having anxiety]" Gibbons said Friday, according to Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun. "You know what, I didn't see any signs of it after maybe a few days period last year after it all came up." With a career 2.86 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 rate in three MLB seasons and back-to-back 30-plus-save campaigns on his ledger, Osuna looks to be as solid of a fantasy option as any closer drafted after Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Aiming to regain velocity•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Loses arbitration case•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 39th save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Converts 38th save with scoreless frame•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Locks down 37th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Returns from neck injury with save•
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...