Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Loses arbitration case

Osuna will make $5.3 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Osuna posted a 3.38 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with 39 saves in 49 opportunities in 2017. The soon-to-be 23-year-old only allowed three home runs, which was a noticeable uptick from his first two years as the Blue Jays' closer, but he did suffer from anxiety issues that hampered his abilities and forced him out of the ninth-inning role for a little while in August. Looking ahead, Osuna has cemented his job out of the back of the bullpen and should be viewed in the second tier of closers in the league.