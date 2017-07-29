Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Melts down, takes loss Saturday
Osuna melted down in the ninth inning Saturday against the Angels to blow his fifth save of the season. He allowed three earned runs en route to picking up his first loss of 2017.
It was an uncharacteristically shaky outing for Osuna, who had allowed just one earned run since June 10. He struck out the first batter he faced but then proceeded to hit a batter, allow a pair of base hits, and throw a wild pitch to allow a major rally from the Angels. Still, Osuna's strong track record suggests that Saturday's rough outing was little more than an aberration. Owners will want to pay close attention to how Osuna responds the next time he takes the mound in the ninth, however.
