Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 26th save Tuesday
Osuna gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 26th save of the season in a 4-1 win over the A's.
After blowing three of his first four save chances on the year, Osuna has now converted 25 of his last 26, piling up a 1.02 ERA and 51:4 K:BB in 35.1 innings over that stretch. The 22-year-old doesn't often get mentioned among the elite closers in baseball, but the numbers he's putting up right now absolutely warrant his inclusion in that conversation.
