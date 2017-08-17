Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 31st save Wednesday

Osuna gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 31st save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rays.

He seems to be righting the ship again after a rough patch in late July and early August, and Osuna's now converted three save chances in his last four appearances. His 3.18 ERA and 12.2 K/9 on the season remain strong,and with the Jays trying to stay alive in the AL wild-card race, the young fireballer should continue to get plenty of leads to protect.