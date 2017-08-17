Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 31st save Wednesday
Osuna gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 31st save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rays.
He seems to be righting the ship again after a rough patch in late July and early August, and Osuna's now converted three save chances in his last four appearances. His 3.18 ERA and 12.2 K/9 on the season remain strong,and with the Jays trying to stay alive in the AL wild-card race, the young fireballer should continue to get plenty of leads to protect.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Completes four-out save Monday versus Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Delivers save with clean inning Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows four-run lead Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Holds off Astros for 28th save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Blows sixth save Monday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...