Play

Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 31st save Wednesday

Osuna gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 31st save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rays.

He seems to be righting the ship again after a rough patch in late July and early August, and Osuna's now converted three save chances in his last four appearances. His 3.18 ERA and 12.2 K/9 on the season remain strong,and with the Jays trying to stay alive in the AL wild-card race, the young fireballer should continue to get plenty of leads to protect.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast