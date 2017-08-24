Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Notches 33rd save Wednesday
Osuna struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings Wednesday to pick up his 33rd save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Rays.
It was a strong rebound effort from the 22-year-old after he blew his eighth save of the year in his last appearance. Five of those blown saves have come in a ragged second half that's seen Osuna post a 6.27 ERA in 18.2 innings, but his 25:4 K:BB over that stretch remains excellent and he seems to be in little danger of losing his ninth-inning gig.
