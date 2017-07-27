Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 27th save Thursday

Osuna (3-0) struck out one during a spotless 10th inning during Thursday's win against the A's.

Osuna was deployed in the tenth inning after Kendrys Morales sent the game into extra-innings with a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth. The right-hander tossed his 23rd perfect inning of the season, and went on the earn the victory following Steve Pearce's walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the frame. On the season, Osuna has posted career-best numbers in most statistical categories, including a 1.91 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and a robust 14.5 K/BB.