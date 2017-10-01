Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up 39th save Sunday

Osuna fired a scoreless ninth inning against the Yankees on Sunday to deliver his 39th save of the season.

The mark is a new career high for Osuna, who converted 39 of 49 save chances for the Jays in his third MLB season. While his ERA topped out at a career-high 3.38 in 2017, Osuna's strikeout rate, walk rate, and home-run rate all checked in as career-best marks.