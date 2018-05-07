Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up ninth save of season
Osuna got the save against the Rays on Sunday, striking out one and giving up one hit in a clean ninth inning to close out Toronto's 2-1 victory.
Osuna gave up two earned runs in his last appearance against Cleveland but he was able to bounce back and lock down his ninth save in 10 opportunities against Tampa Bay. He hasn't been quite his usual dominant self lately but this outing lowered his ERA down to 2.93 and he also boasts a 13:1 K:BB over his 15.1 innings, so Osuna looks set to remain a top-tier fantasy closer this season.
