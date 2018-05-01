Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up seventh save against Twins

Osuna worked around a pair of hits and threw a scoreless ninth for his seventh save Monday against Minnesota.

Osuna converted the save in his first opportunity since blowing his first save of the season April 24 against Boston. That said, Osuna remains shaky of late -- after allowing multiple baserunners just once in his first nine outings, he has now given up at least two hits in each of his last three appearances. Osuna still has a 2.19 ERA, though, and as he was able to escape unscathed, it's too early to be worrying about one minor rough patch in April.