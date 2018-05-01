Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up seventh save against Twins
Osuna worked around a pair of hits and threw a scoreless ninth for his seventh save Monday against Minnesota.
Osuna converted the save in his first opportunity since blowing his first save of the season April 24 against Boston. That said, Osuna remains shaky of late -- after allowing multiple baserunners just once in his first nine outings, he has now given up at least two hits in each of his last three appearances. Osuna still has a 2.19 ERA, though, and as he was able to escape unscathed, it's too early to be worrying about one minor rough patch in April.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up sixth save Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Earns fifth save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Converts clean four-out save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Gets save against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out batter in second save•
-
Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records first save•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...