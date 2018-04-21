Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Picks up sixth save Friday
Osuna gave up one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to collect his sixth save of the season in an 8-5 win over the Yankees.
The 23-year-old has been lights out to begin the season, keeping a pristine 0.00 ERA and 0.0 BB/9 through 9.1 innings while striking out seven batters. Osuna has yet to post a WHIP over 1.00 in his career, and at least through the first few weeks of 2018 it appears as though that streak will remain intact.
