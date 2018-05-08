Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Placed on administrative leave Tuesday
Osuna was placed on administrative leave by MLB on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This comes after Osuna was arrested and charged with assault on a women earlier Tuesday. While details regarding the incident remain unclear, the 23-year-old will be unavailable as MLB conducts an investigation, which could ultimately lead to a suspension. His court date is set for June 18. In the meantime, Seung Hwan Oh appears to be the most likely candidate to serve as Toronto's closer while Osuna is unavailable.
