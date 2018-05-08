Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Placed on administrative leave

Osuna was placed on administrative leave by MLB after he was arrested early Tuesday and charged with assaulting a woman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

"MLB takes all allegations of this nature very seriously," the league said in a statement. "We are investigating the circumstances and have placed Roberto Osuna on Administrative Leave in accordance with the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy." He is scheduled to appear in court on June 18, and it is unclear how long it will be until Osuna is cleared to return to games. Jose Reyes (51 games), Aroldis Chapman (30 games), Jeurys Familia (15 games) and Steven Wright (15 games) have all been suspended for domestic violence incidents and a conviction isn't needed for discipline to occur under the policy. Seung Hwan Oh figures to serve as the team's closer while Osuna is ineligible to pitch, although the team has not yet confirmed their bullpen plans.