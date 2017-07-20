Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rebounds with 24th save

Osuna struck out two during a perfect ninth inning Thursday in Boston to record his 24th save of the year.

Thursday's matinee was a nice rebound effort after the Sox got to Osuna on Tuesday -- blemishing the closer's record for the first time since April. Have shut the door on two of the four games at Fenway this week, Osuna now ranks third in the league for saves, and is on pace to break last year's career high of 36.