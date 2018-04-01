Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Records first save
Osuna pitched a clean ninth inning to record his first save of the season Saturday against the Yankees, allowing no hits, no walks, and no earned runs while striking out one.
Osuna had a rocky 2017 campaign but maintained the closer role all season despite 10 blown save opportunities, so it's good to see him start the 2018 campaign with a clean outing. John Gibbons reiterated in spring training that Osuna was not showing any symptoms of the anxiety that caused him to miss games and hurt his performance last season. If that remains the case, Osuna should live up to his high draft price thanks to his ability to get strikeouts and his job security in the closer role.
