Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rehab shifts to High-A

Osuna's (suspension) rehab assignment was transferred to High-A Dunedin on Tuesday.

Osuna heads to High-A after making one appearance for the Blue Jays' rookie-league affiliate. He still has a few more weeks of rehab to go, as he's not eligible to return from his suspension until Aug. 5. He's expected to immediately return to his closer role upon activation.

More News
Our Latest Stories