Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Rehab shifts to High-A
Osuna's (suspension) rehab assignment was transferred to High-A Dunedin on Tuesday.
Osuna heads to High-A after making one appearance for the Blue Jays' rookie-league affiliate. He still has a few more weeks of rehab to go, as he's not eligible to return from his suspension until Aug. 5. He's expected to immediately return to his closer role upon activation.
