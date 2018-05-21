Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Remains on administrative leave
MLB has extended Osuna's administrative leave through May 28, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
Osuna, who was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman earlier in the month, is expected to remain on administrative leave while MLB continues to investigate his case. He's scheduled to appear in court June 18, and it's unclear when he'll be cleared to return to action. Tyler Clippard has seen the only two save chances in Osuna's absence -- converting one of two -- and figures to continue to fill in as the team's closer in the meantime.
