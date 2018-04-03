Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out batter in second save

Osuna struck out a batter in perfect ninth for his second save Monday against the White Sox.

Osuna has fired three perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts in 2018. Look for him to remain one of the most consistent purveyors of clean innings in baseball -- Osuna has posted a WHIP of 0.93 or less in each of the past three seasons.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories