Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out batter in second save
Osuna struck out a batter in perfect ninth for his second save Monday against the White Sox.
Osuna has fired three perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts in 2018. Look for him to remain one of the most consistent purveyors of clean innings in baseball -- Osuna has posted a WHIP of 0.93 or less in each of the past three seasons.
