Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Strikes out side to earn 25th save

Osuna struck out the side in a perfect inning of work to earn his 25th save of the season Monday against the Athletics.

Osuna was dominant in this one, needing just 16 pitches as he struck out the side for the first time in nearly a month. He has racked up 19 strikeouts compared to just one walk over his last 11 outings, lowering his stellar ERA to 2.01 and his WHIP to a minuscule 0.72. Osuna is in the midst of a dominant season and is showing no signs of slowing down.