Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unavailable due to flu
Osuna is dealing with the flu and will not be available Friday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Ryan Tepera will fill in as closer, perhaps for however long this bug lasts. He could be a decent add for those looking to scrape together every save possible. As for Osuna, he'll likely be back in the next few days.
