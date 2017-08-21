Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Unlucky in wild blown save

Osuna (3-4) suffered his fourth loss and eighth blown save Sunday against the Cubs after allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts while recording only one out in a wild bottom of the tenth.

Osuna had not one but two hitters reach base after swinging and missing at strike three. He also gave up a single, threw a wild pitch and hit a batter before a second single off the bat of Alex Avila put him out of his misery by plating the tying and winning runs. The closer has now blown four of his past 10 save opportunities, so job security could soon become a concern.